Children's Minnesota, BCBS reach deal

MINNEAPOLIS - Children's Minnesota and Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS) have reached a new coverage deal.

The announcement was made Friday after the sides were not able to reach an agreement on July 5, making Children's Minnesota an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients. The deal affects about 66,000 patients privately insured through BCBS or who are covered by a Medicaid plan that the Blue Cross HMO runs on behalf of the State of Minnesota.

Children's Minnesota is the state's largest pediatric hospital.

