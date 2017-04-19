Chisago Lakes heads to America's Best Communities finals

The Chisago Lakes area is in the final round to become "America's Best Community." (Photo: Courtesy America's Best Communities)

CHISAGO LAKES, Minn. - The Chisago Lakes area is in the final round of the America's Best Communities competition.

The contest started out with 350 communities and has finally narrowed it down to eight. On Wednesday, representatives from Chisago Lakes head to Denver to find out if they made the top three.

The first, second and third-place winners will receive $3 million, $2 million and $1 million, respectively.

Chisago, Lindstrom, Center City, Shafer, and Taylors Falls all combined forces to form the Chisago Lakes Area team. The competition requires each community to come up with a strategic plan to achieve revitalization and growth.

The Chisago Lakes team has already received $50,000 for making it to the quarterfinals in April 2015, and $100,000 for making it to the finals.

For more information about the competition, visit the website.

