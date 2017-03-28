Cigarette starts 60-acre fire in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Minn. - In the 4 p.m. hour on Tuesday, Watertown Fire was called to a grass fire north of town that grew to 60 acres in size.
Watertown Fire Chief Wade Stock said the fire was started by careless smoking. He said land owners were cutting wood when a discarded cigarette caused the fire.
The blaze moved to adjoining properties, requiring 70 firefighters. The Mayer, Delano, Montrose, St. Bonifacius, and Victoria fire departments assisted, along with the Minnesota DNR helicopter.
Chief Stock warned that the grass is extremely dry and flammable.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs