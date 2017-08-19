Classic truck destroyed by suspected drunk driver

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver in 494 crash
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Rolled ice cream craze hits Minnesota
-
Inside look at Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee
-
Love of a lifetime: MOA couple renew vows
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
New travel warning for tourists visiting Mexican resorts
-
6 police officers shot in Florida, Pennsylvania
-
Long lost college class ring returned
-
Fiery semi crash closes I-494 in Bloomington for hours
More Stories
-
SHARE: Help us 'Clear the Shelters' today and find…Aug 19, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Suspected bomb found during St. Paul traffic stopAug 19, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Found: Class ring missing for nearly 40 years…Aug 18, 2017, 7:42 p.m.