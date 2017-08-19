Classic truck destroyed by suspected drunk driver

Owner John Beise says his classic 1941 Chevy pickup and a plow truck were in his front yard along with his plow truck when a driver lost control, careened into Beise's yard and destroyed both vehicles. (Photo: Orono PD)

ORONO, Minn. - A classic truck that survived more than 70 years on the road is now headed for the scrap heap... not as a result of wear and tear, but through the actions of a suspected drunk driver.

Owner John Beise posted photos of his bright red 1941 Chevy pickup on his Facebook page, both before and after the truck was hit He says it was in his front yard along with his plow truck when a driver in a Mercedes apparently lost control, careened into Beise's yard and destroyed both vehicles.

Beise says the pickup has been in his family since his grandfather bought it in 1952, then passed it on to his uncle. John purchased the truck from his uncle in 1987, and has owned it since. He says the Chevy has been in a movie, on the front page of a Target ad and in many photo shoots.

"I know it is silly but it has been a part of our family for 65 years and has been extra special since my grandpa passed away a few years ago," Beise wrote.

Orono Police also showed a photo of the crushed classic on its Facebook page with a warning message. "We shouldn't have to do these reminders but after three DWI arrests last night I guess we do," the post reads. "Please find sober ride home if out drinking. There will be extra law enforcement out on the roads specifically looking for impaired drivers."

© 2017 KARE-TV