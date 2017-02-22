'Clear' at MSP promises to cut wait times

The wait is over for travelers who are in a hurry. "Clear" is a new technology at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that can save you from pulling out your ID and getting in line. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The wait is over for travelers who are in a hurry.

"Clear" is a new technology at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that can save you from pulling out your ID and getting in line.

How does it work? Travelers sign up at a kiosk inside one of the airport doors on the ticketing level -- giving your fingerprints and a retina scan.

Then, members get to entirely skip the line where you show TSA your boarding pass and ID, proving your identity with your prints or eyes.

"I've been waiting for it to come here," said Betsy Singsaas.

After skipping the ID line, passengers would go straight to the metal detectors, either at the front of the regular line or front of the TSA Precheck line, if they also pay for that service.

"The security process is the same as it would be without Clear, but it gets people into a special line and lets them go through a different document checker so they don't have to go through the TSA process for that," said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

On a day like Wednesday, where the average traveler is told they have less than a 30-minute wait, Clear would save them that 30 minutes.

There were some kinks on Clear's first day at MSP.

"I had a little problem with my fingerprints, but it got my eyes," said Reggie Singh.

Some people had trouble getting the computers to read their fingerprints or their IDs, but they hope those kinks are worked out. MSP is the 22nd airport to start using the service.

"Our hope is that people who sign up for Clear here will find many places throughout the country they're going to be able to use it on their return trip as well," Hogan said.

The price for Clear is $180 per year. But anyone who signs up for a free Delta SkyMiles account, or already has one, can sign up for $100 per year.

Delta owns a stake in Clear, but travelers of all airlines are able to use it.

Clear will pay MSP 10 percent of its proceeds, a minimum of $150,000 per year, but Hogan says the Metropolitan Airport Commission will have to conduct an audit for Homeland Security, so there won't be a lot of profit from it.

