Clerk shot in St. Paul gas station robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say a St. Paul gas station clerk was shot in the stomach during a robbery on Sunday.

St. Paul police say at about 6 p.m., a masked man walked into the Clark gas station at 2525 7th Street West and demanded money. Police say the man shot the clerk, an adult male, once in the stomach.

The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived on scene, and was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a short time later, officers pulled over a vehicle and arrested two people in connection with the incident.

