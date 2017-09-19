Club Nomadic coming to Mystic for Super Bowl 52

A rendering of Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake. (Photo: Nomadic Entertainment Group)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - The club known for bringing major performing acts in a traveling capacity announced Tuesday they'll be popping up at Mystic Lake Casino for Super Bowl 52.

Club Nomadic, which earned plenty of buzz at last year's Super Bowl in Houston, will bring four nights of star-studded entertainment with a multi-level, 64,000-square-foot pop-up space, right outside Mystic in Shakopee.

Officials say performances will run from Feb. 1-4, 2018 and the specific acts will be announced at a later date.

Previous concerts held at Club Nomadic include Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Club Nomadic will begin construction in September with a goal of being completed by December. (Photo: Nomadic Entertainment Group)

Announcements on tickets will be made "in the very near future."

Construction of the nightclub will begin in late September, with a completion goal before December.

Beyond Tuesday's announcement at Mystic Lake, the Nomadic Entertainment Group announced a similar venue last month, "Nomadic LIVE! at The Armory" in downtown Minneapolis.

Authorities say the two venues will be similar -- obviously one is a permanent structure and the other is a pop-up -- but the two will host similar events for Super Bowl 52. The performers will be different but both promise to be a "star-studded" event.

