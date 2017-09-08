Coborn's issues rye bread recall

(Photo: Fascinadora)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Coborn's, Inc. is recalling packages of its American Rye Bread and Caraway Bread.

The company says the recall is due undeclared allergens (milk, soy and egg) as a result of an update to the ingredient profile from the manufacturer of the base.

The recalled products were distributed and sold at Coborn’s and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota; Marketplace Foods stores in Western Wisconsin; and CobornsDelivers in the Twin Cities Metro area. This impacts items with an expiration date of Sept. 7 or earlier.

The UPCs for the products are as follows:

American Rye: 7-33147-20150-3

Caraway Rye: 7-33147-20155-8

Anyone allergic to soy, milk and/or egg should toss out the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Coborn's says no illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers with questions may call 1-844-700-6673 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Sundays.

