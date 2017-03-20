Coffee Challenge: Pricey vs. Inexpensive

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 killed in St. Cloud crash on Saturday
-
Wrong way crash closes a portion of I-94 in St. Paul
-
Video shows alleged officer assault
-
Missing Clayton County girls found safe
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Cheerleaders
-
I94 construction project begins Monday
-
Man climbs onto semi on freeway
-
Downtown Mpls Macy's says goodbye
-
4-year-old dies in accidental hanging
-
Meals on Wheels ride along
More Stories
-
U of M dad with ALS sees son graduateMar 20, 2017, 9:58 p.m.
-
Which coffee is better: Pricy or inexpensive?Mar 20, 2017, 9:22 p.m.
-
Spring is here so let's get to bloomin'Mar 20, 2017, 3:44 p.m.