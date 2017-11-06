Colorado, what gives you hope?
From the terror attack in New York, to the shooting that killed three Coloradans at the Thornton Walmart, to the 26 people who died in the church shooting -- the events of the last week can seem overwhelming. We asked some of our neighbors an honest quest
KUSA 1:07 AM. CST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
If you're feeling hopeless after the Texas shooting,…Nov. 7, 2017, 1:07 a.m.
-
Minnehaha Academy explosion Good Samaritan tells his storyNov. 6, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
-
Ranked choice tale of two citiesNov. 6, 2017, 8:17 p.m.