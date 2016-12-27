Combative vibe permeates Capitol politics

KARE illustration

MINNEAPOLIS -- Longtime observers of Minnesota politics are hard-pressed to think of a time when relations between leaders have been so strained, a feeling punctuated by the most recent meeting between Gov. Mark Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt.

The state's two most powerful politicians fired barbs back and forth, pointing the finger -- literally and figuratively -- at each other for a breakdown in negotiations over a proposed special session to deal with health insurance premium relief.

Both Speaker Daudt and Gov. Dayton accused the other side of inserting unacceptable demands, and going back on agreements they'd already made privately. The Dec. 23 meeting at the Veterans Affairs Building was billed as a public negotiating session, open to the media and public.

But in the end the public's takeaway is that Democrat Dayton and Republican Daudt aren't getting along very well.

"Lesson number one – never bargain in public," Steven Schier, a retired Carleton College professor who has watched state politics since 1984, told KARE.

"The public bargaining session was really sort of a preposterous display of mutual anger that didn’t really move the agenda forward in any way."

Schier also said it will take a true willingness to compromise in order to move past the contentious vibe that now permeates the State Capitol air.

"You have to be willing to accept less than 100 percent of your agenda, and both sides are going to have to move on that in order to pass a budget, fix health insurance and pass bonding and transportation bills this session."

In addition to that loaded agenda, Dayton's legacy and Daudt's political future are also on the line in 2017.

Dayton will end up spending six of his eight years in office struggling in a politically divided landscape at the Capitol, and is showing the frustration of that. Daudt is on most observers' short list of potential gubernatorial candidates in 2018.

"There are political incentives for the Speaker to take on the governor and be the real antagonist to the governor because Republican Party activists really like that," Schier explained. "After all we’re in the era of Trump, when attacks on the other side get your fellow partisans all excited and happy."

But he noted that Daudt's political prospects would suffer if there's a repeat of 2011, when Dayton and Republicans deadlocked over the budget in a stalemate that led to a partial government shutdown.