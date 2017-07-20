Comedian robbed, assaulted at St. Paul bar

Comedian Josh Blue (Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A comedian was robbed and assaulted at a St. Paul bar, after performing the night before at the Joke Joint, according to his Facebook post.

Josh Blue, a Como Park Senior High School graduate who won NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, wrote about the Monday night incident, saying he spent the night at the ER with a mild concussion from the incident.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched around 11:53 p.m. Monday to Hot Rods Bar and Grill, on the 1500 block of University Avenue on a robbery call.

Blue told officers someone robbed him and left in a vehicle. He described the suspect as a black man with long dreads, wearing a light colored shirt, black jeans and a black baseball hat.

According to the report, the suspect approached Blue in the bathroom, assaulted him and then took his wallet.

Blue told police he had $700 cash, credit cards and his driver's license in the wallet.

In his Facebook post, Blue wrote, "Although the person was able to steal my wallet and knock my favorite sunglasses in the toilet he was unable to knock the comedy from my head."

© 2017 KARE-TV