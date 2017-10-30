Comedy benefit planned for Pepitos owner

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota comics are teaming up for a benefit show to support Joe Minjares, the owner of the Minneapolis restaurant Pepitos.
Minjares has pulmonary fibrosis and is in need of a lung transplant. His south Minneapolis restaurant, Pepitos, may soon close because of financial struggles.
The show will feature Mary Jo Pehl, Alex Jackson, Tom Baumgartner, Kristin Andersen-Anderson, creator of Mystery Science Theater 3000 Joel Hodgson, and a video cameo from Louie Anderson.
All proceeds from the benefit show will go toward Minjares' medical costs.
The benefit is Nov. 25, 8 p.m., at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis, next to Pepitos on Chicago Avenue and 48th Street.
Tickets are available online.
© 2017 KARE-TV
