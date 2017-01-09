Commissioner: GOP health plan delays aid

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans with reporters

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's top budget official warned Monday that the Republican health insurance premium relief plan will significantly delay aid payments to those facing sharp increases in 2017.

Commissioner Myron Frans, who heads the Minnesota Management and Budget department, said the rebate program envisioned in the GOP legislation would required creating an apparatus to receive and vet applications for aid, which could involve hiring an additional 100 staff in his agency.

"Our first take is that this is going to cost a lot of money and it’s going to take a lot of time. And if we’re going to go down that road it’s going to make it very difficult to get this implemented in 2017," Commissioner Frans told reporters.

He said even if that work is done by a third party vendor, the Request for Proposals process to hire a vendor would take six months. Setting up an application and payment system would be added to that timeline.

"What we're talking about here is a web-based application process that would take their Social Security number, their date of birth, their family size, the type of insurance they're buying," Commissioner Frans explained.

So far 103,000 Minnesotans have already purchased private health insurance plans for 2017 through the state's health exchange, MNsure, setting a new record. Buying plans through MNsure is the only way to take advantage of federal subsidies created through the Affordable Care Act, and delivered in the forms of instant discounts on rates.

The current debate at the legislature, however, centers on 125,000 people in the individual non-group insurance market who earn too much to qualify for those MNsure discounts. Republican leaders have said their gains in the 2016 election were a result of outrage over those rates, and dwindling options as insurers exited the individual market.

Governor Dayton's plan, first developed in October, calls for for giving customers instant 25 percent rebates in the form of discounts from their insurance plans. The state would spend roughly $300 million reimbursing the insurers. The Minn. Dept. of Commerce would run routine audits to guard against fraud.

"Insurance plans already contract with people, send bills, and people pay it," Frans said. "This is the most simple, direct plan I've ever seen government come up with!"

The Republican plan, by contrast, calls for people to apply to the state for aid. The state would review the applications and issue State checks directly to the insurance customers. The Legislative Auditor would conduct the audits, if this plan passes and is signed into law.

The GOP proposal is to send instant 25 percent discounts to all of the affected insurance customers for the first three months of 2017. For the remainder of the year the aid would limited to those who make less than 800 percent of the federal line. That translates to $94,000 for a single filer, and $194,000 for a family of four.

The proposal calls for means testing to check for income eligibility. According to Frans that would add another layer of processing, through income verification with the Internal Revenue Service. That's a process not available to state government currently.

"We’d have to get permission from the IRS to access federal tax information, and we’d have to develop a system that would do that," Frans added.

Sen. Michelle Benson, the Ham Lake Republican who chairs the Senate Health Committee, said that means testing is essential.

"Having $300 million going out requires some due diligence I think," Sen. Benson told KARE. "I like means testing. I like the State keeping the data and auditing the data."

She said she's hoping to have conversations with Frans and other Dayton Administration officials over how to avoid the scenario Frans predicted Monday.

"Let's talk about how we can accomplish accountability and get it out to the people. I'm happy to have that conversation, but I need the administration to bring us some ideas and suggestions."

Frans said Governor Dayton Administration agrees in principle with the idea of doing means testing, but it's more urgent to get aid to people sooner. He said there are still people trying to decide whether or not to even buy health coverage for 2017, and have to make up their mind before enrollment closes on Jan. 31.

MNsure already does income verification, as part of the process of granting discounts to those who earn less than 400 percent of the federal poverty line. But Frans said that was established as part of the Affordable Care Act, for people with different income levels.

"I cannot over stress the difficulty designing these systems based upon the different set of rules and different set of laws that they have to follow," Frans asserted, adding that MNsure currently lacks the staffing and infrastructure to take on an additional group of 125,000 potential cases.

The budget commissioner also said the aid package is essential to propping up the flagging individual market, which came near to collapse before 2017 enrollment began. In some parts of the state potential customers only have one plan to choose from.