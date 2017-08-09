Committee approves Chief Arradondo, Mpls. Council may vote Aug. 18

Medaria Arrandondo will start his new position as Minneapolis Police Assistant Chief on April 30. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis City Council Public Safety Committee has voted unanimously to recommend Medaria Arradondo for Minneapolis Police Chief.

The vote Wednesday followed a public hearing for the position vacated by Janee Harteau, who resigned at Mayor Betsy Hodges' request following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Justine Damond.

The committee heard nearly two hours of public comments from a broad cross-section of community members, who overwhelmingly supported Arradondo. Many speakers warned that Arradondo can't change the department's culture without strong backup from the council.

The full Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote on the recommendation Aug. 18. If approved, Arradondo would be the first African-American police chief in Minneapolis.

