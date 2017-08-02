Community holds prayer service for Minnehaha Academy

The community held a prayer service for the victims of the explosion and collapse at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Less than 10 hours after an explosion and collapse happened at Minnehaha Academy's Upper School, it was standing room only inside the academy's chapel on its south campus.

Wednesday night, people of all ages gathered in the Minnehaha Academy Lower and Middle School chapel to pray for the victims of the morning's explosion.

"We come here tonight to encourage one another and support one another," said Matthew Kennedy, lead pastor at Bethlehem Covenant Church. "But more importantly, we come here to seek the comfort of God."

Kennedy read from the Psalms: "They shall build up the ancient ruins. They shall raise up the former devastation."

Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris survived the explosion.



"We're going to get through it," she told the crowd. "We trust God. He is a mighty, mighty, mighty God and he's going to do phenomenal work through you, through those called to serve."

Here, the private Christian school's tight-knit community, along with many others, have come together.



"Tonight is an example of the kind of caring community that you are," Harris said. "We know that God is in control."

While they gathered to pray, authorities continued their search for 81-year-old custodian John Carlson in the rubble. Ruth Berg, a longtime receptionist at the school, was reported dead after the explosion. And Assistant Boys Soccer Coach Bryan Duffey was in critical condition.

