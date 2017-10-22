Community honors Minnesota man killed in Somalia attack

The community came together at a Bloomington mosque to support the family of a Minnesota man killed in the recent attack in Somalia. Ahmed Eyow, 50, had only been at his hotel in Mogadishu for a few hours when the bombing happened. http://kare11.tv/2yL3Zc

KARE 10:50 PM. CDT October 22, 2017

