Community members fundraise for teens injured boarding school bus

FUNDRAISER FOR INJURED TEENS - OTSEGO, Minn. – On Jan. 19, three teens were struck by a pickup that did not stop for the stopping arm as they were getting onto their school bus.

Gretta Jensen, Ian Orina and Beckett Olson have fully recovered, for the most part. Olson still goes through speech and physical therapy for his injuries, but says he’s doing well.

"The recovery is going really well, but there are small things I still have difficulties with," Olson says. "But I am about to get over them soon, so it’s going really good."

Orina says he’s surpassed his own recovery goals.

"I had expectations but I didn’t think I was expected to reach those so soon," he says.

Local Boy Scout Troop 590 helped organize a fundraiser to assist with medical expenses. All of the proceeds will go to the three families.

"I have kids that are in that same age group and it really just hit close to home," says Chris Postuma, one of the organizers.

Since the crash, the town has hosted several benefits to help. Olson, who spent 44 days in the hospital, says he is thankful for the support.

"Some of these people I have never seen before; some I see every day in school," he says. "And it’s just really sweet and I appreciate it.”

