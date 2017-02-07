Community rallies around students hit at bus stop

ROGERS, MINN. - Rogers, Minn. – Two of three teens badly injured when they were hit by a truck at their school bus stop last month are back in school.

At the same time, their Rogers community is raising money for their medical bills.

Tuesday night they packed a McDonalds on Rogers Drive. For three hours the restaurant’s owners Tim and Kris Genck pledged to donate 25 percent of the profits to the families of the injured students.

Ian Orina and Gretta Jensen were able to come to the event to say thank you. The third student Beckett Olson remains hospitalized.

Jensen, with her arms still in braces, ordered a “Shamrock Shake” and marveled at the number of people who came to support her.

“They’ve done so much already,” she said. “Every day someone brings a meal to our house for dinner. I’ve gotten tons of cards from people I don’t even know.”

Orina said, “It means so much to me just how much people care.”

Some in the crowd were friends. Others, local residents enjoying a bite to eat for a good cause.

“We don’t know the families at all,” said Heidi Holland who ate with her family. “It’s just another thing we can do to support them.”

Rebecca Perego, whose son was standing just inches from the students when they were hit, helped organize the event.

She says the staff at McDonalds reached out to management to ask how they could help. And the owner then reached out to her via a Go Fund Me page.

“All the fundraisers coming up have been the same way. They’ve reached out to us to say what can we do for these families,” she said.

There are a series of fundraisers planned in Rogers and Otsego over the next Month. The next is Wednesday at Target Sports.

Orina and Jensen said they both went back to school Tuesday for a couple hours. The scars are still visible and they still have a lengthy recovery ahead. But both students said it felt good to start to get back to normal.

As he hugged friends, Orina said he was overwhelmed. “You’d never think after going through so much that something great, not even good, that something great would come out of it,” he said. “Love. The love that’s been coming from everybody.”

A fund has been set up for the families of Ian Orina, Gretta Jensen and Beckett Olson.

Donations can be made at:

The Bank of Elk River

15800 88th Street NE

Otsego, MN 55330

Account: Bus Stop Accident Benefit Fund

