Community reacts to Mpls. Police 4th Precinct appointment

MINNEAPOLIS - In the shadows of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fourth precinct, signs of construction are underway. And many who call the community home want to rebuild. But when it comes to bridging a divided community – many like Shvone Johnson have high expectations about who leads the Fourth Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Someone who serves in this community and loves this city and wants to see the most beautiful things happen in this community,” Johnson said.

Mel Reeves, a community activist, said he wants an inspector with integrity.

"We want someone who treats us l like human beings. We want to be treated fairly and human," he said.

Lt. John Delmonico thought he had the gig. The Minneapolis Chief of Police appointed him. But Mayor Betsey Hodges said no. Many in the community questioned Chief Harteau’s appointment.

“What was the logic behind it. I am going to believe the best in people and hope there was good logic behind that,” Johnson said. “ It is important for me to understand and the community why a person who tends to escalate situations has been appointment to be in a position where a community has been traumatized. That is the exact opposite of what they need. I’m not going to be pretentious and say there is not violence because there is violence in every city.”

Reeves said some people would say Delmonico, and I'm not saying this, is a bit prejudice. He has said things about the community that have not set well.

Delmonico received criticism after speaking about a picture with Mayor Hodges and a member of the community that went viral. The story later became known as pointer gate.

Different options – but all agree someone is needed to help reconstruct relationships between police and the community. Paul Johnson, who said he lives near Broadway and Logan, doesn’t have strong opinions about Delmonico. He hopes the person who becomes the next inspector can help unite the community.

