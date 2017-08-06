Community support builds for Bloomington mosque

Members of Eden Prairie's Pax Christi Catholic Church prayed outside the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center to show their support on Sunday. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Community support continues to build for an Islamic center after a Saturday morning bombing Gov. Mark Dayton branded a terrorist attack.

On Sunday evening, members of Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie delivered in a basket more than 200 handwritten notes of support to the Dar Al-Farooq Center.

“We just opened it up to all parishioners who were at the service this morning,” said Doug Mertz, a member of the parish.

Mertz’s wife Connie accompanied her husband to the mosque.

“I think it’s important for all of us to get along with each other, understand each other, and that’s the only way we can move forward,” she said.

Other signs of support arrived through the day. Paul Jackson stopped by with his daughter and two of her friends to deliver flowers and crayon drawings pleading for love and peace.

“I was compelled really for the first time in my life to do something like this, to come in and say that was wrong,” said Jackson.

The Islamic center held evening prayers in its gymnasium Sunday night, rather than in the mosque, which is in an area of the building now under repair.

By late Sunday evening a crowdfunding campaign had raised nearly $30,000 to help pay for repairs at Dar Al-Farooq Center.

Center leaders are planning a public “solidarity gathering” Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in their gym to thank the Twin Cities community for its support after the bombing.

