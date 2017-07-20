KARE
Close
Live Video Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

10,000 Lakes Concous d'Elegance

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:31 AM. CDT July 20, 2017

EXCELSIOR, Minn.--The 5th Annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance event is coming to the Excelsior Commons on Lake Minnetonka on Sunday, July 30th.

The show will feature historic cars, boats and motorcycles. Stop by to enjoy local vendors, live music, kids activities and more.

All proceeds will benefit Bridging, a nonprofit dedicated to providing furniture to families transitioning out of homelessness.

Visit 10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories