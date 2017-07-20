10,000 Lakes Concous d'Elegance

EXCELSIOR, Minn.--The 5th Annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance event is coming to the Excelsior Commons on Lake Minnetonka on Sunday, July 30th.

The show will feature historic cars, boats and motorcycles. Stop by to enjoy local vendors, live music, kids activities and more.

All proceeds will benefit Bridging, a nonprofit dedicated to providing furniture to families transitioning out of homelessness.

Visit 10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV