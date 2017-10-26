2017 HOTC Fall & Holiday Volunteer Guide is available

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Looking for ways to volunteer this holiday season? Check out the HandsOn Twin Cities Fall & Holiday Volunteer Guide.

The volunteer guide is filled with more than 100 opportunities to support causes you care about.

“Volunteering is incredibly important to our community. Most of our partner organizations rely on volunteers to carry out their mission. Thank you so much for giving your time and talents to help those who need it most!”-Tracy Nielsen, Executive Director at HandsOn Twin Cities

Visit HandsOn Twin Cities to download your copy of the Fall & Holiday Volunteer Guide today!

