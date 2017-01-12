2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival will feature traditional favorites and new attractions

Photo by Darrin Johnson for Festival and Heritage Foundation

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The 2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival is gearing up for another fantastic year with more than four dozen events on the calendar, both traditional favorites and new attractions.

The “Coolest Celebration on Earth™” will be held January 26 – February 5, 2017. Most events will take place in downtown Saint Paul, in and around Rice Park and Landmark Center, as well as at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Key dates to remember include:

• Wednesday, Jan. 7: Klondike Kate Contest at Prom Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Jan. 26 – 29: Saint Paul Winter Carnival Ice Carving Contest in Rice Park

• Friday, Jan. 27: The Royal Coronation, beginning at 8 p.m. at Saint Paul River Centre

• Jan. 27 – Feb. 5: Saint Paul Winter Carnival Vulcan’s Snow Park and Snow Slide; Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition at the State Fairgrounds

• Parades – each culminating in Rice Park:

Thursday, Jan. 26: Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade beginning at 6 p.m. at 401 Robert St.

Saturday, Jan. 28: King Boreas Grande Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m., along W. 7th

Saturday, Feb. 4: Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Lowertown

In addition to our traditional festivities, there are a few new happenings this year:

• The Saint Paul Winter Carnival Vulcans will host the “Snow Park Plunge,” a fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota, on Sunday, Jan. 29 beginning at noon. A special pool will be placed near the Snow Park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the chilly charity challenge. For information, visit plungemn.org/events/snow-park.

• The 2017 Winter Jazz Festival will overflow into Rice Park this year with programming the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 29 on the entertainment stage. Come and enjoy live jazz music, hot wine (NEW!) and all that Rice Park has to offer during Winter Carnival.

• On Tuesday, Jan. 31, an expanded Frozen Family Fun night will fill Rice Park with a multitude of festivities. A special entertainment act (to be announced soon!) will be on the Rice Park stage to delight children and adults alike. Other featured guests include Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” and members of the Saint Paul Mounted Police. Face painting and pony rides will be available as well.

“The Coolest Celebration on Earth™” is managed by the Saint Paul Heritage and Festival Foundation. For the most up-to-date information on events, Saint Paul Winter Carnival history, the Royal Legend, please visit the Saint Paul Winter Carnival website.



