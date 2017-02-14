AHS helping U.S. shelters with dog overload

The Animal Humane society is looking for a few good forever homes, after helping a partner shelter in Mississippi, following devastating storms there. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Calling all puppy lovers!

The Animal Humane society is looking for a few good forever homes, after helping a partner shelter in Mississippi, following devastating storms there.

The Animal Humane society here in Minnesota often takes animals from Southern Pines Animal shelter, but this time they had step up the number on the transport.

“Already their shelter was at capacity and after this tornado moved through they started to see a lot of displaced animals coming to their doors and so just by reaching out we were able to take in, instead of our normal one to two dozen, we took in 50 animals on this transport,” says Zach Nugent with the Animal Humane society.

Most of those animals have been adopted out, except two litters of puppies and their mamas. Normally the Animal Humane Society doesn’t take in nursing puppies, but the need was so great, they added the little ones to the list.

Now, they’ve made the long trip up from down south and are living in foster homes until they can be adopted.

"It's a lot of work but it's the best work you'll ever do, and the pay may not be in dollars but it's in puppy kisses and love and happy moments,” says foster mom Karen Skewes.



The Animal Humane society takes in 7 to 8 thousand animals each year from partner shelters. How can they support all that? Well, they say it’s because of you.

“It's the community and we have just such a wonderful supportive community that places a value on shelter animals and that's something we couldn't do without this wonderful support that we have up here,” says Nugent.

If you’re interested, the puppies will be up for adoption in about a month when they turn eight weeks old.

