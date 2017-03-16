An hour or so with Kate DiCamillo & Dave Eggers

MINNEAPOLIS--You can spend an hour or so with authors Kate DiCamillo and Dave Eggers on March 31 at the Illusion Theater.
Proceeds benefit the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute (MOI), a nonprofit that provides homework and writing help for under-resourced students.
Enjoy an unforgettable conversation and a performance by local improv troupe BLACKOUT. The program begins at 8:00 p.m. with a VIP reception starting at 6:30 p.m.
Visit MOI for ticket information.
