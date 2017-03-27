Buy Dave's ties and raise funds for the National Parkinson Foundation

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness month and the National Parkinson Foundation of Minnesota and Dave Schwartz have come up with a unique way to raise support.

It is estimated that more than 20,000 Minnesotans have Parkinson's disease and countless other family members and caregivers are directly impacted by the disease. There is no cure, but the National Parkinson Foundation of Minnesota is working to make sure all people with Parkinson's and their families can live well.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz and his family have been personally affected by Parkinson's and in honor of his grandmother, Sylvia, Dave will be wearing a new HammerMade tie during each KARE 11 News Saturday broadcast and every weekend broadcast beginning April 1 – April 23.

Each tie that Dave wears will be auctioned off to raise money to fund education and support activities for the Parkinson's community in Minnesota and surrounding states. Tune in to KARE 11 this weekend to see the ties that will be available to bid on!

