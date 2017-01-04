Check out Sportsology at the Science Museum of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn.--Every field, court, track and gym becomes a science lab in the new Sportsology exhibit at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Sportsology is a new addition to the Science Museum exhibit galleries. Museum goers will have the opportunity to study the body in motion and gain a better understanding of the science behind shooting a basket, swinging a tennis racket, doing a cartwheel or scoring a goal.

The Sportsology grand opening celebration is Saturday, January 7 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Stop by to meet Goldy Gopher, TC Bear, local athletes and interact with health and wellness experts from HealthPartners. The event will be fun for the whole family and include face painting, a chance to dance with T. rex Tuesday dinosaurs and more!

