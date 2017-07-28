KARE
Help 'Clear the Shelters' on August 19

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:34 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Animal shelters and rescue organizations from across the country and NBC are coming together on Saturday, August 19 for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption initiative that helps animals find their forever home.

Participating organizations in Minnesota are listed below. Each organization will be offering reduced fees and/or discounts on August 19. 

Do you already have a pet? You can support Clear the Shelters by sharing a photo of your pet on August 19 using #CLEARtheSHELTERS. 

Participating shelters and rescue organizations

Animal Ark 
Address:  2600 Industrial Court Hastings, MN 55033
Hours:  10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Phone:  (651) 772-8983
Website:  www.animalarkmn.org 

Crossroads Animal Shelter
Address:  2800 10th Street SE Buffalo, MN 55313
Hours:  10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Phone:  (763) 684-1234
Website:  http://crossroadsshelter.org

Pet Haven
Dog Meet & Greet:  Petco, Richfield
Address:  710 W 66th St. Richfield, MN 55423
Hours:  11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Phone:  (651) 968-9624
Website:  www.PetHavenMn.org

