GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Animal shelters and rescue organizations from across the country and NBC are coming together on Saturday, August 19 for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption initiative that helps animals find their forever home.
Participating organizations in Minnesota are listed below. Each organization will be offering reduced fees and/or discounts on August 19.
Do you already have a pet? You can support Clear the Shelters by sharing a photo of your pet on August 19 using #CLEARtheSHELTERS.
Participating shelters and rescue organizations
Animal Ark
Address: 2600 Industrial Court Hastings, MN 55033
Hours: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Phone: (651) 772-8983
Website: www.animalarkmn.org
Crossroads Animal Shelter
Address: 2800 10th Street SE Buffalo, MN 55313
Hours: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Phone: (763) 684-1234
Website: http://crossroadsshelter.org
Pet Haven
Dog Meet & Greet: Petco, Richfield
Address: 710 W 66th St. Richfield, MN 55423
Hours: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Phone: (651) 968-9624
Website: www.PetHavenMn.org
