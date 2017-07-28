GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Animal shelters and rescue organizations from across the country and NBC are coming together on Saturday, August 19 for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption initiative that helps animals find their forever home.

Participating organizations in Minnesota are listed below. Each organization will be offering reduced fees and/or discounts on August 19.

Do you already have a pet? You can support Clear the Shelters by sharing a photo of your pet on August 19 using #CLEARtheSHELTERS.

Participating shelters and rescue organizations

Animal Ark

Address: 2600 Industrial Court Hastings, MN 55033

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Phone: (651) 772-8983

Website: www.animalarkmn.org

Crossroads Animal Shelter

Address: 2800 10th Street SE Buffalo, MN 55313

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Phone: (763) 684-1234

Website: http://crossroadsshelter.org

Pet Haven

Dog Meet & Greet: Petco, Richfield

Address: 710 W 66th St. Richfield, MN 55423

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Phone: (651) 968-9624

Website: www.PetHavenMn.org

