A downed tree on Court Street east of Missouri Avenue in Clearwater after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11, 2017. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have left paths of destruction in their wake across the southern coast of the United States and the Caribbean islands. Many disaster relief organizations are now working to provide needed services to the communities affected by these storms.

KARE 11 wants to make it easy for you to help by donating to the Give 11 Disaster Relief Fund. Dollars donated to the fund will be distributed to the disaster relief organizations listed below. Every donation makes a difference. Consider making a donation of $11.00 or more to the organization of your choice today.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is working to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma by operating several shelters in the affected areas, bringing in truckloads of supplies and supplying affected areas with large numbers of volunteers that can help to provide needed services to the community.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma by deploying mobile feeding units and response teams. In many locations, The Salvation Army is also distributing clothing, gift cards and hygiene items.

The Humane Society

The Humane Society of the United States is deploying their Animal Rescue Teams to help animals affected by these storms. Teams will be transporting and caring for animals that no longer have a home.

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has local organizations throughout the regions affected by these storms. Teams are currently assessing shelter and housing needs. Long-term plans will be determined after these evaluations.

KARE 11 Give 11 Initiative

KARE 11 is proud to serve a community that has long been recognized for its commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism. The station’s Give 11 Initiative is designed to make it easy for KARE 11 viewers to come together and financially support non-profit organizations that are responding to some of the most urgent needs facing our local, national and/or global community.

What happens when you make your donation?

Funds donated to the KARE 11 Give 11 initiative are collected and distributed by the Minnesota Community Foundation. Funds donated will be donated from the Minnesota Community Foundation to the non-profit organization you have chosen to support.

About Minnesota Community Foundation

Founded in 1949, Minnesota Community Foundation is an innovative leader in philanthropy. Recent creative ventures include GiveMN.org and the Minnesota Idea Open. The Foundation helps Minnesota donors support the causes and communities that matter most to them. Learn more at mncommunityfoundation.org.

© 2017 KARE-TV