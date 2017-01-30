HandsOn Twin Cities Volunteer Expo is Feb. 18

HandsOn Twin Cities Volunteer Expo

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--Join HandsOn Twin Cities and more than 80 volutneer organizations at the Mall of America on Saturday, February 18 for the 12th Annual Volunteer Expo. The event will showcase thousands of volunteer opportunities and will take place from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Participating organizations focus on a variety of community need areas including youth and families, education, seniors, health and wellness, animals, environmental initiatives and basic needs.

Stop by to participate in speed volunteering activities while learning about ways to get involved and volunteer with organizations that need volunteers to help them make a difference.

Visit HandsOn Twin Cities for more information.

