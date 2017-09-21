Help Pilgrim Cleaners collect 10,000 Coats for Kids

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.--Pilgrim Cleaners is on a mission to collect 10,000 coats for Minnesota children and families in need. Now through October 14 you can donate a new or gently used coat to any of the 25 Pilgrim Cleaners locations in the metro area.

Schools and businesses are encouraged to organize their own collections. The school or group that collects the most coats will get a Subway party and recognition plaque.

Used coats will be cleaned by Pilgrim Cleaners and distributed to the following charities:

Sabathani Community Center

Sharing and Caring Hands

Ronald McDonald House of the Twin Cities

Catholic Charities of St. Paul & Minneapolis

STEP

CEAP

Lutheran Social Services



If you are unable to donate a new or used coat, but would still like to participate in the program you can donate online or send a check to 3217 85 Ave No. Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Checks can be written out to Pilgrim Cleaners (memo line: Coats for Kids). One hundred percent of the proceeds will be used to purchase new children's coats.

