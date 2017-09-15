Hurricane dogs need forever homes

Crews with Good Karma Animal Rescue of MN traveled to Houston, Texas to bring back 28 good dogs like Betsy who are looking for forever homes. (Photo: KARE)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - Nearly thirty dogs stranded by Hurricane Harvey have made their way to Minnesota and are looking for forever homes. Crews with Good Karma Animal Rescue of MN traveled to Houston, Texas to rescue the pups.

The dogs are now in Minnesota where they’re receiving extra care. They’re currently living with foster families until a forever family is found.

Bubbly Paws co-owner Keith Miller appeared on KARE TV. Miller says the rescue dogs were very stressed, and many were found in extremely poor condition. Miller says some animals will need a longer time to adjust before they’re ready for adoption.

For more on adoptable hurricane pets check out Good Karma's website.

Good Karma Animal Rescue of MN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, which provides quality physical and emotional care to rescue animals.

