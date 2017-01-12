MacPhail Spotlight Series features Schubert

MacPhail Center for Music

MINNEAPOLIS--The MacPhail Spotlight Series will highlight the work of Vienna's most romantic composer, Franz Schubert, on Saturday, February 11 at Antonello Hall starting at 8:00 p.m.

The concert itself will mirror the famous “Schubertiaden.”These were informal gatherings where Schubert and his

friends performed many of the composer’s latest works while sampling poetry and generous portions of wine.

