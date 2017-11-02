MacPhail Spotlight Series: Traveling Musicians

MINNEAPOLIS--The 2017 MacPhail Spotlight Series is underway! The series is MacPhail Center for Music's premier performance event and the four-part concert series explores diverse musical themes performed by MacPhail Center for Music faculty and special guests.

The first performance, Traveling Musicians, will feature the work of touring musicians who have used rhythm and melody to record their impressions of their travels. Liszt captured stunning Swiss landscapes and glorious Italian architecture with his dazzling Années de pèlerinage for solo piano. Bartók’s compositions were profoundly impacted by the years he spent researching indigenous folk music in the far reaches of the Balkans. Dvořák’s famous stay in the USA inspired some of his most beloved works, including the charming Sonatina—part of which was sketched while visiting Minnehaha Falls! Ellington’s jazzy Far East Suite is a personal take on the exotic sights and sounds of the Middle East.

The concert is November 11 at the MacPhail Center for Music starting at 8:00 p.m. with a 30 minute pre-concert talk one hour before show-time that will provide more information about the history and direction of each performance piece.

