Mini Grand Prix supports the Arthritis Foundation

COKATO, Minn.--Join the race to cure arthritis on Sunday, August 6th at the Mini Grand Prix.

The race will take place at Stockholm Karting Center in Cokato, Minnesota.

Drivers will race cars on a course at top speeds of 50 mph and must be at least 18 years old to participate.

The event supports the Arthritis Foundation.

Visit Mini Grand Prix for registration information.



