Pilgrim Dry Cleaners' Scout Uniform Collection Drive

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--If you have Scout uniforms around your home that are no longer being used and are in good condition consider donating them to Scouts who may not be able to afford new uniforms.

Now through July 31st you can bring a Scout uniform to any Pilgrim Dry Cleaners location.

The uniforms will be cleaned and given to the North Star Council BSA to distribute to families in need.

Visit Pilgrim Dry Cleaners for more information.



