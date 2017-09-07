PurpleRideStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer

(Photo: Kris Duryea)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Join the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on Saturday, September 16 for PurpleRideStride Minnesota, a walk to end pancreatic cancer. The event will be held at Elm Creek Regional Park in Maple Grove.

PurpleRideStride Minnesota is one of 55 awareness events held by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network throughout the country this year.

Register today to support cancer research and patients who are fighting the deadliest major cancer. Use discount code PRS2017 for 10% off your online registration.

