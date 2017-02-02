Registration for Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon opens February 2

Twin Cities in Motion (Photo: Petko Beier, Competitive Image, Inc.)

GOLDEN VALLEY--Registration for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is now open. 2017 marks the 36th anniversary of the Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America. The event will take place on Sunday, October 1.

New this year, one lucky registrant in each prize tier between February 2 and August 22 will win a grand prize VIP package that includes access to a personal porta-potty at the race start line to be used exclusively by the winner and their friends. Two tickets to the VIP tent are also included in the prize package.

Visit Twin Cities in Motion for more information.

