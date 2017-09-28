Running HOME for Jacob 5K is October 21

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, October 21 at the Lake Phalen Golf Course Club House.

The event supports the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center (JWRC), an organization dedicated to creating a world where kids can grow up safe. The Running HOME for Jacob 5K takes place on the date of Jacob Wetterling's abduction and event organizers at the JWRC would like the day to become a celebration of community, hope and prevention.

Participants can sign up for the 5K run/walk and Kids Run. A variety of family friendly activities will also be available.

Visit Running HOME for Jacob 5K for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV