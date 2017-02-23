Steps of Hope for Autism is March 5

EDINA, Minn.--The Autism Society of Minnesota (AuSM) hosts Steps of Hope for Autism on Sunday, March 5 at Southdale Center from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The event is AuSM's largest annual fundraiser. With a diagnosis rate of one in 68, autism is the fasted growing developmental disability in Minnesota. Programs and services are essential for serving this growing population and giving individuals with autism opportunities to thrive. All of the money raised by this year’s “Autism Heroes” will stay local to support individuals and families affected by autism.

Groups and individuals can register for Steps of Hope for Autism by visiting Steps of Hope.

