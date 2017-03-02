SUBWAY® Bedrace for Bridging is March 4

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--The Annual SUBWAY® BEDRACE FOR BRIDGING takes off down Buck Hill, Saturday, March 4, 2017 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Creatively dressed teams of four will race against each other, zipping down the tubing hill atop bed mattresses (mattresses with special covers provided at the race site).

100% of registration fees support Bridging, a Twin Cities non-profit that provides quality donated furniture and household goods to families transitioning out of homelessness.

SUBWAY Bedrace participants and teams are encouraged to collect Bucks for Bridging, that in addition to the registration fees, will directly benefit this non-profit organization.

Teams are encouraged to dress in fun costumes and compete in the on-site Cities 97 Costume Contest. Prizes are awarded to top teams in the SUBWAY Bedrace, Cities 97 Costume Contest, and Bucks for Bridging fundraising efforts.

Visit SUBWAY® BEDRACE FOR BRIDGING for additional information.

(© 2017 KARE)