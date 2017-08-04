Support Minnehaha Academy after building explosion and collapse

Building explosion and collapse at Minnehaha Academy. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 a building exploded and collapsed at Minnehaha Academy. According to officials the explosion was caused by a gas leak while contractors were moving a gas meter.

Ruth Berg, 47, a receptionist, and John Carlson, an 81-year-old custodian at Minnehaha Academy, were killed in the gas explosion. Several others were injured, one seriously.

