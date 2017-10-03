Take time to volunteer on Make A Difference Day

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--On Saturday, October 28 volunteers all around the country will be coming together for Make A Difference Day, one of the largest annual single-days of service in the nation.

On that day volunteers from KARE 11, C.H. Robinson and Arby's Foundation will be volunteering with Rebuilding Together Twin Cities, a nonprofit organization that provides home repair services for low-income home owners.

KARE 11 invites you to join in the purpose of Make A Difference Day and work to improve the lives of others. Find volunteer opportunities in your area or start your own project and register your event on the Make A Difference Day website.

Let us know what you are up to by sharing posts and photos on social media using #MDDAY.

Let's make a difference Minnesota!

© 2017 KARE-TV