Twins host Feed My Starving Children meal packing

Meal bags being filled at Feed My Starving Children. (Photo: Boyd Huppert, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Twins have stayed in the playoff picture largely by feeding on opposing pitching, but for the next two days they themselves will be doing the serving.

The ball club is teaming up with Fox Sports North to host a Feed My Starving Children meal packing event at Target Field Tuesday and Wednesday. The goal is to draw four thousand volunteers from across the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin to pack an estimated 750,000 meals to ship to hungry families in other parts of the world.

Volunteers will be set up to do meal assembly in the concourses of Target Field until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. To volunteer for meal packing or to donate to Feed My Starving Children, go to the organization's website.

Feed My Starving Children helps tackle world hunger by sending nutritious volunteer-packed meals to 70 countries, where they're distributed to orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. Last year, FMSC welcomed nearly 1.1 million volunteers to pack more than 284 million meals to feed more than 779,000 kids daily for a year.

The Minnesota-based charity spends more than 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.

