Volunteer Expo to offer thousands of opportunities

Ruff Start is just one of many organizations across the Twin Cities and Minnesota looking for volunteer help. (Photo: KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - HandsOn Twin Cities and the Mall of America are teaming up Saturday, February 18th to host the 12th annual Volunteer Expo.

The mall wide free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 80 organizations will be on site. They’ll focus on a variety of community needs including youth and families, seniors, education, health and wellness, environmental initiatives and basic needs as well as animals.

“Ruff Start Rescue” is among the organizations needing volunteers. This morning the foster home-based non-profit’s executive director and founder, Azure Davis, appeared on KARE 11 at 11 to talk about the need for pet adoption and more volunteers.

“Ruff Start Rescue” is a no kill shelter, dedicated to saving the lives of at-risk animals. .

