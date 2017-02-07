East Side Elders

ST. PAUL, Minn.--This month, take some time to volunteer with East Side Elders, an organization that empowers seniors to live safely and independently.

The organization is currently looking for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments and shopping trips.

The volunteer position is a great opportunity to make a friendly connection with seniors. Mileage can be reimbursed to help with expenses related to volunteering.

Visit East Side Elders for more information.

