Walk to End Alzheimer's is September 9

MINNEAPOLIS--The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming to Target Field on Saturday, September 9.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is held each year in more than 600 communities nationwide. The event is open to participants of all ages and abilities.

All funds raised will help to further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

