Company: Oil in Dakota Access pipeline

KARE 8:15 PM. CDT March 27, 2017

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave the company permission to complete the pipeline after Republican Donald Trump became president.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.

© 2017 Associated Press


