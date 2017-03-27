Company: Oil in Dakota Access pipeline

(Photo: FILE)

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has placed oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.



Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.



The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.



The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave the company permission to complete the pipeline after Republican Donald Trump became president.



The protests were centered in North Dakota.

